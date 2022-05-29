Vazquez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 4-2 loss to the Orioles in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Vazquez was one of two Red Sox batters to record multiple hits in this contest. The catcher also knocked in their first run, playing Trevor Story with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Vazquez has a trio of three-hit efforts in his last five games. He's lifted his slash line to .292/.339/.389 with two home runs, 19 RBI, 10 runs scored and five doubles through 124 plate appearances this year.