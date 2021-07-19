Vazquez won't play Monday against the Blue Jays after he took a foul tip off his right knee in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Yankees, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez felt stiff and sore after Sunday's contest, so he doesn't expect to be in the lineup in Monday's series opener. However, the backstop is hopeful that he'll be able to return to action Tuesday after a day off. Kevin Plawecki could take over behind the dish Monday.