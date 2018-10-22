Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Won't start Game 1
Vazquez will sit for Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Sandy Leon will get the start, catching Chris Sale. Leon is 0-for-7 thus far in the postseason, while Vazquez has gone 5-for-22, good for a .227 average.
