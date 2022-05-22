Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Vazquez will receive some maintenance after he caught each of Boston's last four games while going a collective 5-for-14 with a double, three RBI and a run. Kevin Plawecki will step in for Vazquez behind the plate, forming a battery with starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
