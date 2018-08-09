Vazquez (finger) has resumed working out at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Florida, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The extent of Vazquez's activities aren't known, but the backstop isn't expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until some point in late August or in early September before returning from the 10-day disabled list. Vazquez has been sidelined since July 8 with a broken right pinkie finger that ultimately required surgery.