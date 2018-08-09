Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Working out in Florida
Vazquez (finger) has resumed working out at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Florida, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The extent of Vazquez's activities aren't known, but the backstop isn't expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until some point in late August or in early September before returning from the 10-day disabled list. Vazquez has been sidelined since July 8 with a broken right pinkie finger that ultimately required surgery.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Undergoes surgery•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Headed for surgery, out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Expecting 2-to-3-week absence•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Shifts to DL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: DL bound with fractured pinky finger•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sits again Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...