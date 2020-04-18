Play

Red Sox's Collin McHugh: Building arm strength

McHugh (elbow) continues to build arm strength in advance of an eventual throwing program, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush hopped on a conference call with interim manager Ron Roenicke and reporters to discuss McHugh's status. "I don't think anything has changed other than he still has to build up strength, he still has a long throwing program to go through to get ready to pitch in a big-league game," said Bush. The Red Sox weren't certain about a timeline for McHugh before they left spring training and still are unsure, although the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic could put the right-hander in position to pitch by the time baseball eventually returns.

