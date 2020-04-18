Red Sox's Collin McHugh: Building arm strength
McHugh (elbow) continues to build arm strength in advance of an eventual throwing program, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush hopped on a conference call with interim manager Ron Roenicke and reporters to discuss McHugh's status. "I don't think anything has changed other than he still has to build up strength, he still has a long throwing program to go through to get ready to pitch in a big-league game," said Bush. The Red Sox weren't certain about a timeline for McHugh before they left spring training and still are unsure, although the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic could put the right-hander in position to pitch by the time baseball eventually returns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The scarcities at starting pitcher and relief pitcher were readily apparent in our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Calhoun
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Advanced stats primer for pitchers
Here are some of the key advanced stats to look at for pitchers and shows you how to use them...
-
Mailbag: Roto merits; Stanton's value
Is Trea Turner a deserving first-rounder? Why do ADP results vary so much from site to site?...
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.