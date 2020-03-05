Play

Red Sox's Collin McHugh: Lands with Boston

McHugh (elbow) signed Thursday with the Red Sox on a one-year contract.

Even before Chris Sale's elbow trouble returned this spring, the Red Sox were sorely lacking in rotation depth. The addition of McHugh at least helps bolster the rotation to some degree, though the 32-year-old might not be ready to go for the start of the season due to his late arrival to spring training along with the fact that he's working back from a right elbow procedure that ended his 2019 campaign early. McHugh primarily worked in relief for Houston the past two seasons, but he was dependable in a full-time starting role from 2014 through 2017, posting a 3.70 ERA (3.60 FIP), 1.25 WHIP and 15.7 K-BB%.

More News
Our Latest Stories