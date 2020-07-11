Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said McHugh (elbow) needs "to start progressing a lot faster" to be ready for the Opening Day roster, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

McHugh has thrown a few bullpens and was scheduled to throw another one Friday, but the right-hander hasn't thrown live batting practice, an activity Roenicke said is needed for him to be on the active roster July 24. The manager isn't even ready to commit to McHugh as a starter. "Not yet because we're not at that point where he feels comfortable with really getting after it in his bullpen sessions," Roenicke said. "Once he gets to where he feels his arm's there - and he's where he needs to be - then those discussions will happen. But he's not at that point yet." There are a few uncertain elements in Boston's starting rotation and McHugh is just one of the stories. Eduardo Rodriguez (illness) has not yet reported to camp, and there has been no announcement as to whom will be the No. 4 and 5 starters.