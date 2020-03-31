Red Sox's Collin McHugh: Not throwing yet

Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom said Monday that McHugh (elbow) has yet to begin a throwing program, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Before the MLB suspended its season, the Red Sox were already preparing for McHugh to begin the year on the injured list while he recovered from the tenex procedure to his right elbow. McHugh had been cleared to resume throwing when he signed with the team March 5, but Boston has deliberately taken things slowly with him so far this spring. The veteran will likely start to ramp up once a firmer target date for Opening Day becomes available, and he should be a candidate to slide into a rotation spot for a Red Sox pitching staff that's severely lacking in starting depth.