McHugh (elbow) opted out of the 2020 season since his recovery hasn't progressed like he had hoped, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The 33-year-old has been working his way back from an elbow injury and was already ruled out for the start of the season, but he was apparently expected to be on the injured list for a good chunk of the season. As a result, McHugh decided his time would be better spent at home with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.