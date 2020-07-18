McHugh (elbow) will not be ready for Opening Day, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The report does not cite anyone in management confirming McHugh's status, but it was borne from a discussion with Boston general manager Chaim Bloom, who addressed the unsettled nature of the rotation. A week ago, manager Ron Roenicke said McHugh needs to progress faster to make the Opening Day roster, so it's natural to assume that the right-hander, who still hasn't pitched in a game-like environment, will not be part of the 30-man roster July 24.
