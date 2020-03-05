Red Sox's Collin McHugh: Won't be ready for start of season
McHugh (elbow), who signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, has yet to begin a throwing program this spring and will likely open the season on the 15-day injured list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
According to Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com, McHugh's deal includes a $600,000 base salary and is worth up to $3.625 million in incentives. Though he was used primarily out of the bullpen for Houston the past two seasons, McHugh is projected to slot into the rotation for Boston once healthy, as the Red Sox are lacking in established starting depth. Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, McHugh was only recently given clearance by doctors to throw after requiring a tenex procedure for his right elbow last year, so he'll likely need multiple weeks to get his arm conditioned for starting duty. If McHugh can steer clear of any setbacks along the way, he could be ready to make his Boston debut around mid-April.
