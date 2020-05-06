Red Sox's Collin McHugh: Working through throwing program

McHugh (elbow) said Wednesday that he's about a month into his throwing program and has been pleased with the progress he's made thus far, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After signing with Boston in early March, McHugh never began his throwing program before spring training was suspended while he continued to recover from a tenex procedure to address a right elbow injury he suffered last year. McHugh has since been able to kick off his rehab program at his home in Atlanta, and it sounds like he'll be ready to face hitters by the time teams are cleared to resume training. Assuming the right-hander requires nothing more than the typical buildup period that Boston's other starting candidates will face once workouts resume, he should have a good chance at cracking the Opening Day rotation. The Red Sox haven't completely ruled out using McHugh out of the bullpen, however.