Brewer (0-3) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out four and taking the loss against Atlanta.

Brewer had allowed just one run through three innings before allowing a solo blast to Adam Duvall in the fourth. Things got out of hand in the fifth when the 27-year-old allowed the first three batters to reach base. He was yanked from the game but was charged with those three runs on Austin Riley's bases-clearing triple. Brewer will carry a 5.61 ERA into a home start against Toronto this weekend.