Brewer was traded from the Padres to the Red Sox in exchange for infielder Esteban Quiroz on Tuesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Padres needed space on their 40-man roster for brighter prospects, so they dealt Brewer in order to clear things up a bit. The 26-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors, allowing six runs on 15 hits in 9.2 innings of work. However, he did show potential at Triple-A, producing a 3.75 ERA and a 63:15 K:BB in 48 frames with El Paso. Brewer figures to compete for a bullpen role with the Red Sox, though he'll need to improve against big-league hitters during spring training to have a chance of sticking on the active roster.