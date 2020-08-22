Brewer started Friday's game as the team's opener and lasted four innings while allowing no runs on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision.

Brewer had just appeared out of the bullpen Wednesday so it came as a bit of a surprise that the Red Sox chose to go with him to start Friday's contest. It was just the second start of his major league career but Brewer was able to work through four innings on 71 pitches before being piggybacked by Darwinzon Hernandez. Given his success Friday, Brewer should receive another opportunity as an opener unless the Red Sox need to use him out of the bullpen in the coming days.