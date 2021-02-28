Brewer (finger) pitched a live batting practice session Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Brewer ended the past season on the injured list after sustaining a right third finger strain Sept. 1, but he's seemingly back to full health as Boston prepares to begin its Grapefruit League schedule Sunday. Before succumbing to the injury, the right-hander filled a varied role for the Boston pitching staff, working as starter, bulk reliever and a more traditional reliever across his 11 appearances. He wasn't particularly effective in any capacity, however, posting a 5.61 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 25.2 innings.
