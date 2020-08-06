Brewer walked one and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Rays.

Brewer was groomed as a low-leverage reliever that could serve in multiple-inning situations during spring training and summer camp. He's made four appearances thus far: twice for bulk innings early in games and twice in mop-up roles. With the back end of Boston's rotation in flux, Brewer could pop up as an opener when not serving in low-impact situations. In six innings, he's allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight.