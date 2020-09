Brewer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right third finger strain, retroactive to Sept. 1.

Brewer labored through his most recent start as he took the loss while allowing five runs over four innings. His injury could have played a role in his struggles, and he'll now miss at least one turn through the rotation while he recovers. It's unclear how much time Brewer is set to miss. Right-hander Marcus Walden was recalled from alternate camp in a corresponding move.