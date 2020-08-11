Brewer threw three innings during Monday's 8-7 loss to the Rays as the bulk reliever, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two. He didn't factor into the decision.

After Ryan Brasier tossed a scoreless first inning as the opener for Boston, Brewer entered the game with a 3-0 lead and quickly let Tampa start its comeback. The 27-year-old threw 52 pitches (37 strikes) in his longest appearance yet this season, but Brewer likely wasn't effective enough to officially join the rotation moving forward. Still, the Red Sox don't have many other options right now. If he stays on schedule, look for Brewer to handle a big workload out of the bullpen again in Friday's road game against the Yankees.