Brewer (0-2) picked up the loss as the fill-in starter against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings

Brewer is like an opener-plus for Boston, having thrown 7.2 innings in his two appearances at the start of games. He was much less successful the second time out, surrendering three home runs to the Blue Jays after pitching four scoreless against the Orioles last Friday. He lines up next to pitch Monday at home against the Braves.