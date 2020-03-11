Brewer allowed one hit and struck out three over 2.2 scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke was impressed enough with Brewer's outing that he said the right-hander will be stretched out even further in a "B" game on the back fields, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports. "He's throwing the ball great," Roenicke said. "He's so much more aggressive in the strike zone. Last year was kind of off and on ... but right now, what I see, he's just getting after it. Just going right at people." If the Red Sox opt to use an opener in lieu of a fifth starter or as a stop game while Chris Sale (elbow) is out of action, Brewer will part of that crew.