Brewer was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.
His latest stint in the majors lasted all of one day, coinciding with Garrett Whitlock's brief stint on the COVID list. Brewer still has not made an appearance for the big club this season after battling shoulder inflammation earlier in the year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Recalled to majors•
-
Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Battling shoulder inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Faces hitters Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Removed from player pool•
-
Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Transferred to 45-day IL•