Manager Ron Roenicke said Brewer will likely cover a bulk of the innings for Monday's game against the Rays, either as a long reliever or a traditional starter, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Desperate for answers in the rotation, the Red Sox will give Brewer a trial in the bulk role for what should resemble a bullpen game in the series opener with Tampa Bay. Considering Brewer hasn't tossed more than 44 pitches in any of his five appearances on the season, Roenicke likely won't ask him to push much further beyond the 60-to-75-pitch range Monday.