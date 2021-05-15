Brewer was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Garrett Whitlock (COVID-19) was feeling symptoms after receiving the vaccine and is on the injured list. Brewer will take his place in the team's bullpen and will be set for his first innings in the big leagues this season, if he pitches.
