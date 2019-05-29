Brewer was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday.

Brewer opened the season in the Red Sox's bullpen and remained there until being optioned Sunday. He's back after a very brief absence and will look to improve upon his 5.32 ERA and 1.68 WHIP. Mitch Moreland (back) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

