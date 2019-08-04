Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Sent down to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Brewer to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Brewer covered three innings in relief over the past three days and appeared in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees. Since he was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen in the next day or two, the Red Sox likely demoted Brewer mainly for the purpose of swapping him out with a fresh arm in Ryan Weber, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...