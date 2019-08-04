The Red Sox optioned Brewer to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Brewer covered three innings in relief over the past three days and appeared in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees. Since he was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen in the next day or two, the Red Sox likely demoted Brewer mainly for the purpose of swapping him out with a fresh arm in Ryan Weber, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

