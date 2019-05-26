The Red Sox optioned Brewer to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

With starting pitcher David Price (illness) exiting early in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Astros, Brewer was needed in long relief. Brewer got the job done, scattering five hits but keeping Houston off the board over 2.1 innings. Since the heavy workload would have left him unavailable for the next day or two, the Red Sox decided to exchange Brewer for a fresh bullpen arm in Darwinzon Hernandez, who was recalled from Double-A Portland in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories