Manager Ron Roenicke announced Thursday that Brewer will open Friday's game against the Orioles, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Brewer has worked as both an opener and reliever for Boston this season. The right-hander will get the ball to start Friday's matchup against Baltimore, with Darwinzon Hernandez expected to follow him.
