Brewer picked up his third hold, working a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 2-0 win over the Twins.

Brewer, who has not allowed a run in seven June games, put the first two men on before wriggling out of the jam. Manager Alex Cora turned to Brewer to protect a 1-0 lead in the eighth, as Boston's regular eighth-inning relievers had thrown a lot of pitches of late. Prior to his scoreless run this month, Brewer had a 5.87 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 23 innings.