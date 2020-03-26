Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Shuttled to minors
Brewer was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Brewer looked sharp before spring training was put on hold, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 8.1 innings, but he's still on track to open the year in the minors. The righty is a candidate to shuttle between Boston and Pawtucket in 2020.
