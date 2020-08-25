Brewer will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Brewer was initially scheduled to open for Darwinzon Hernandez on Thursday, but the duo will be pushed up after Nathan Eovaldi (calf) had his start pushed back to Saturday. Brewer was effective in his last appearance as an opener, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks. He struck out two during that outing.