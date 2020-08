Brewer (0-1) made his first MLB start and was handed the loss Friday against the Yankees. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings.

Brewer, who normally pitches in a long-relief role, labored through 73 pitches as the opener in a line of relievers. He's posted a 4.26 ERA with 12 strikeouts and eight walks over 12.2 innings.