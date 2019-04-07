Brewer (0-1) allowed a run on three hits while striking out one in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Brewer came on in the ninth inning of a tie game while Matt Barnes warmed in the bullpen, something manager Alex Cora had to explain following the game. "Where they were in the lineup, the way that Brewer has been throwing the ball, we liked him there," Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "We felt the matchups were good for us. It just didn't work out." Brewer entered the game with a 0.00 ERA and just one hit allowed while striking out six in three innings.