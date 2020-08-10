Manager Ron Roenicke said that Brewer won't start Monday against the Rays, but the right-hander is still expected to see the heaviest workload out of the bullpen behind opener Ryan Brasier, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Brasier hasn't covered more than an inning in any of his five appearances this season, so he's highly unlikely to cover more than two frames before bowing out of the contest. Once Brasier exits, Brewer profiles as the top candidate in the Boston bullpen to eat innings, though he shouldn't be viewed as the "primary pitcher" teams typically like to deploy behind openers. Brewer hasn't tossed more than 44 pitches in any outing this season, so he likely won't be asked to push much further past that count Monday.