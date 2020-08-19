Brewer came on in relief during Tuesday's 13-6 loss to the Phillies, working 1.1 innings while giving up a run on two hits and striking out three.

Brewer's previous two outings had come as a starter and primary pitcher, but he was used in a more traditional bullpen role Tuesday, which signals that he likely won't stick in the rotation when Boston next requires a fifth starter Friday in Baltimore. Long reliever Ryan Weber could be the top candidate to make a spot start Friday, provided he goes unused out of the bullpen Wednesday and Thursday.