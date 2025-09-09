The Red Sox will call up Early from Triple-A Worcester to make his major-league debut with a start Tuesday versus the Athletics, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Dustin May had been scheduled for the start but is headed to the 15-day injured list with an undisclosed injury. Early has collected a 2.60 ERA and 132:40 K:BB over 100.1 innings between Double-A Portland and Worcester this season. The left-hander is more of a high-floor than a high-ceiling prospect, and he will be making his debut in a tough environment, making him a risky streaming option in fantasy.