Early will start Tuesday's game against the Athletics at Fenway Park, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Early was an obvious choice to remain in Boston's rotation after he struck out 11 over five scoreless frames versus the Athletics in his major-league debut last week. However, the team hadn't confirmed another start for the rookie southpaw until Monday. Following his rematch with the Athletics in Boston after his previous outing came in Sacramento, Early tentatively lines up for another start Sunday on the road versus the Rays.