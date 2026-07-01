Red Sox's Connelly Early: Exits early Tuesday

Early (undisclosed) was removed from Tuesday's contest against the Nationals in the fifth inning, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Early pitched four scoreless innings, surrendering three hits and two walks while striking out five batters before he was replaced on the mound by Danny Coulombe to open the top of the fifth. It's unclear what caused his departure, but the 24-year-old will finish his night having tossed 38 of his 61 total pitches for strikes. More information on Early's status will likely be provided in the near future.