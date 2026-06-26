Red Sox's Connelly Early: Fans nine in seventh victory

Early (7-5) earned the win over the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over six innings.

Early got into trouble early, giving up a run on three hits in the first inning. However, he settled down from there, yielding just one more run on a Jose Caballero solo homer in the fourth. The southpaw racked up an impressive 17 whiffs and set a season-high mark with nine punchouts against Boston's division rivals. Early was also able to give the Red Sox some depth, going six frames for a second straight start after failing do do so across his first three outings in June. He's had occasional rough appearances but has held his own so far during his first full big-league season, posting a 3.59 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 88:32 K:BB through 87.2 frames.