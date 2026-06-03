Red Sox's Connelly Early: Fans six in fifth loss

Early (3-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Red Sox fell 4-2 to the Orioles, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

The 24-year-old southpaw fanned at least five batters for a fifth straight start, but homers by Coby Mayo in the second inning and Pete Alonso in the third saddled Early with the loss. It's the third time in his last four starts that Early has served up multiple long balls, but he's done a good job of limiting the damage against him otherwise, posting a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 23.2 innings over that stretch. He'll try to keep the ball in the yard in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend against the Yankees.