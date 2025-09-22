Early (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Rays.

With the Red Sox in the thick of the wild-card race and Early pitching on just four days' rest, he likely had a shorter leash in this outing than in his first two starts. He struggled initially, giving up all three runs in the first inning before settling down, but the Boston offense wasn't able to get him off the hook. Early has still maintained a 1.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB through 14.1 innings over his first three big-league starts. He's projected for one more regular-season outing, which would be at home versus the Tigers.