Early didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

Early allowed the first three batters to reach in the bottom of the second inning but was able to escape with just one run allowed on a Victor Scott sacrifice fly. Early battled command issues most of the night but was able to work around it and got into the fifth inning before exiting with a 2-1 lead. Zack Kelly (0-1) came on in relief and allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base, and St. Louis took a 3-2 lead into the sixth inning. Through three starts, Early owns a 2.63 ERA and 15:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings. He's slated to face the Twins on the road Wednesday.