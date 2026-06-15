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Red Sox's Connelly Early: Ineffective in fifth loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Early (5-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on 11 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rangers. He struck out three.

After allowing a leadoff long ball to Wyatt Langford, Early struggled to settle in, surrendering a three-run homer to Kyle Higashioka in the second inning and a two-run double to Brandon Nimmo in the fourth frame. It marked a season-worst outing for the southpaw in both hits and runs allowed, as his previous highs were six hits and five runs. Owning a 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 72:29 K:BB across 75.2 innings (14 starts), Early will look to get back on track next time out, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Mariners.

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