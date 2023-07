The Red Sox have selected Early with the 151st overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-3 lefty from the University of Virginia, Early's fastball sits in the low-90s, and all of his pitches lack consistency. This is a very weak class for college southpaws, so Early might be a stretch in the fifth round of a normal draft. He had a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 87.1 innings as a junior.