Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Early would likely start a potential Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series versus the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Early became the most likely candidate to take the ball in Game 3 after Lucas Giolito (elbow) went down, and Cora has confirmed it will indeed be the lefty, barring something unforeseen. The rookie collected a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB across 19.1 innings covering four September starts for the Red Sox.