Early has made the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Early entered spring training competing with Payton Tolle and Johan Oviedo for the fifth spot in the Red Sox's rotation. Per Cotillo, the Red Sox will carry both Early and Oviedo on the 26-man roster (with Tolle starting the season with Triple-A Worcester) in an effort to provide length early in the season as both Ranger Suarez and Brayan Bello continue to build up after pitching in the World Baseball Classic. Garrett Crochet will serve as Boston's Opening Day starter against Cincinnati while Sonny Gray takes the mound Saturday. With Suarez expected to pitch Monday against Houston and Bello to go Tuesday, there's a chance that Early gets his first start of the season as early as Sunday against the Reds. Early put together a strong spring training, appearing in five Grapefruit League games (four starts) and posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 17 innings.