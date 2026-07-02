Red Sox's Connelly Early: MRI confirms inflammation

Early has been diagnosed with left posterior elbow inflammation following an MRI, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It appears to be a best-case scenario after Early was forced to depart Tuesday's start against the Nationals after four innings and then landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. The Red Sox have not yet officially determined next steps for the young hurler, but the hope is Early will be able to resume throwing soon. If that happens, it's possible the left-hander could rejoin the rotation not long after the All-Star break.