Early (2-2) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings.

Early started out slowly by yielding on run on three baserunners in the first inning. He kept the Astros off the board over the next two frames but was tagged with four runs in the fourth, highlighted by a three-run long ball by Brice Matthews. It was the first time this season (in seven starts) that Early gave up more than three earned runs, and he now sits at a 3.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB across 35.2 innings. He's slated to start next week at home against the Rays.