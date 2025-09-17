Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Early will start Sunday's series finale in Tampa against the Rays, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Early will unsurprisingly stick around in the rotation for a third turn after looking sharp through his first two outings in the majors, both of which came against the Athletics. Between the two starts, the 23-year-old rookie punched out 18 batters and allowed just one earned run on 10 hits and one walk across his first 10.1 big-league innings. The left-hander will have less time than usual to recover ahead of Sunday's start; he'll be taking the hill on four days' rest for the first time in the majors and for just the third time all season, including his previous stints with Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland. After Sunday's outing, Early will likely make one final start the following weekend in Detroit as the Red Sox look to lock down an AL wild-card spot.